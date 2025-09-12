Zambales halts 3 major projects

IBA, Zambales — Three major infrastructure projects in the province have been put on hold after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the immediate blacklisting of firms involved in anomalous flood control projects.

During an inspection in Iba on 12 September, Zambales Provincial Government consultant for Engineering and Infrastructure Development Engr. Domingo Mariano said the projects will still be completed, but their contracts are now under review.

He said all three projects are being evaluated by the Commission on Audit (COA) to determine the extent of completed work, after which they will either undergo rebidding or be finished by the provincial government itself.

Among the affected projects is the new Zambales Capitol Building, awarded to St. Gerrard Construction Gen. Contractor & Development Corp., one of the firms blacklisted by the national government. The P500-million, five-storey building has an area of 14,187.50 square meters and is currently 78.19 percent complete. Work began in October 2023, and despite the suspension, the target completion date remains 2027.

The second halted project is the P500-million Sports Complex Track and Football Stadium, also under St. Gerrard. The facility, designed to rival the New Clark City Stadium, covers 34,000 square meters with a seating capacity of 20,000. Construction started in December 2024 and is 46.85 percent complete.

The third project is the P400-million President Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital (PRRMH), being built by Hi-Tone Construction and Development Corp. The four-storey, 165-bed facility began construction in November 2024 and is 59.17 percent complete, with a projected finish in 2027.

Mariano said Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. ordered the termination of contracts after the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) revoked St. Gerrard’s license on September 2, while Hi-Tone’s contract was canceled due to its involvement in an investigation into anomalous flood control projects.

Despite the contract terminations, Mariano stressed that completed works were “aboveboard” and even ahead of schedule. He noted that the provincial government remains obligated to pay contractors for finished portions of the projects, with COA tasked to determine the amount due.