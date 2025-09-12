Young turks: Vico and Leandro

I have personal issues against Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto and Batangas 1st District Representative Leandro Leviste. What do I have against them? Sigh. They both make me feel old.

I didn’t just know them as kids. I knew them immediately after they had been conceived!

Vico’s mother, Coney Reyes, and I were frequently on the phone even before he was born. Coney and my family, in fact, almost became neighbors.

In a recent column, I wrote about how Coney wanted to buy a house in Quezon City in the late 1980s. The property she was targeting was right across our family home. Sadly, her funds were short and couldn’t afford it that time.

Maybe she should have aligned herself with a government project — like the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), for example. Of course, I am just being silly. Coney would never have done anything illegal for money.

She saved up for a few years — acting and even producing her own drama anthology on TV. By the time she had enough budget to buy the house she wanted, it had been sold to a family from Davao.

Coney ended up in one of the phases of Valle Verde instead. Looking back, had she bought the Quezon City house, Pasig wouldn’t have Vico Sotto as its mayor. But destiny dictated in favor of the Pasigueños.

Coney and I didn’t see each other frequently then. But we would always be on the phone — sometimes till past midnight.

She was already dating Vic Sotto then. The public knew, but we never discussed Vic. Never was his name mentioned in any of our conversations.

But I was among the first to find out about how she was already in that interesting stage. She trusted me with that information because she knew that I was the type to be able to keep secrets. Prior to that, we had discussed confidential matters that never reached the press.

Pregnancy, however, is a phase in a woman’s life that cannot remain forever hidden, especially in show business. In time, the public found out that she was on the family way. Out of decency, she quit Eat Bulaga.

After she gave birth, we met for lunch at Bistro Lorenzo in Greenhills. We talked about her newborn and what she had named him: Victor Ma. Regis N. Sotto.