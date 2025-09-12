‘Yorme’ relieves MPD drug enforcement unit amid extortion allegations

Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has ordered the immediate relief of the Manila Police District’s (MPD) District Drug Enforcement Unit following allegations that seven of its officers extorted money from two motorcycle delivery riders.

Following the mayor’s directive, MPD chief Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad relieved all members of the unit and transferred them to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit while an investigation is underway.

“There is no place for scoundrels in the City of Manila, even within the ranks of the police,” Domagoso said. “When something is wrong, it’s wrong. We cannot let abusive people get away, especially if they are harming ordinary citizens.”

The action was prompted by a complaint from one of the riders, identified in an affidavit only as Chester, who sought help from the National Police Commission (Napolcom).

Chester alleges that on Tuesday, he and a friend were illegally arrested and detained by seven MPD operatives in Sampaloc.

According to Chester, they were handcuffed and held from 3 p.m. until nearly 1 a.m. the next day.

He said he managed to escape, but the officers allegedly took P9,000 from his digital account and seized his friend’s motorcycle.

The case has revealed discrepancies between the riders’ sworn statements and the police report, which claims the two men were arrested on drug-related charges.

The seven officers, including a police major, now face multiple administrative charges, including grave misconduct, grave irregularity in the performance of duty and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.