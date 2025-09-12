vivo V60 brings pro portraits and powerful zoom to Filipino users

Capturing crisp portraits from a distance is no longer a challenge with the new vivo V60, now available in the Philippines. The smartphone is equipped with a 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera that makes professional-looking shots accessible even to casual users.

The camera system is powered by a Sony IMX882 sensor, a large 1.95-inch sensor, and optical image stabilization to ensure every frame remains sharp and steady. With its 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom, the V60 allows users to get close to the action without physically moving closer.

At the Grand Launch held on 3 September 2025 at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila, celebrity and vivo ambassador Marian Rivera was photographed using the V60, producing portraits that appeared intimate and up close even when taken from a distance. Miss Grand Philippines 2025 Emma Tiglao also tested the device in a photoshoot, with results highlighting how the 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera delivers stunning portraits.

The phone’s versatility extends beyond people photography. Its AI-powered zoom with artificial intelligence-generated content detail recovery ensures that cityscapes, landmarks, and landscapes remain vibrant and clear, making it a reliable tool for travel and architecture shots.

Concertgoers may also find the V60 a game-changer. Users can zoom in at 10x to capture performers in bright detail while using Stage Style mode to adjust lighting and enhance color. Tech reviewer Christian Peña showcased this feature by capturing sharp images of P-pop group Hori7on during the launch event.

With its advanced imaging system and AI-powered enhancements, vivo V60 brings professional-quality photography within reach of everyday users. Priced from Php 28,999, the smartphone is available at vivo concept stores, kiosks, authorized dealers nationwide, and online via vivo’s official Shopee store, where discounts of up to Php 5,000, freebies, and free shipping are offered until 19 September 2025.