UP backs public outrage over 'massive corruption'

The University of the Philippines (UP) expressed support for transparency and accountability in infrastructure projects amid the anomalous government flood control projects.

"The University views with the gravest concern the revelation of deep-seated and massive corruption plaguing the flood control projects in our country. We cannot stay neutral," UP President Angelo Jimenez said in a statement.

"We support and encourage the expression of general outrage of our citizens, in accordance with the constitutionally guaranteed rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression," Jimenez added.

The University said it reaffirms its unwavering commitment to safeguard the integrity of procurement processes.

"We shall employ all legal means to ensure full accountability, in fulfillment of our continuing duty to serve the Filipino people," Jimenez said.

"Furthermore, we support the advocacy for fiscal governance reforms and greater transparency in the public sector to improve the delivery of services to our people," the UP president added.