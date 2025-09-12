Unified 911 delivers: QC kidnap victim rescued after 2-minute response

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Friday said that the quick rescue of a kidnapped businesswoman in Quezon City and the arrest of 11 suspects by the Philippine National Police–Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) can be considered a major success story of the newly launched Unified 911 system.

“May success story kaagad ang 911. Without ‘yung [unified] 911, hindi rin mahuhuli agad. Kasi dati hindi mo alam sino tatawagan mo eh. Dahil unified na, isang tawag na lang, makakapunta agad,” he said.

According to Remulla, PNP-AKG operatives successfully rescued on Thursday a kidnapped 78-year-old businesswoman inside a bank in Quezon City, arresting three suspects on the spot, and eight more soon after.

Prior to this, he said the PNP was already working on the kidnapping case before bank officers notified the situation over the emergency call system. After the call, the PNP immediately responded within two minutes.

Remulla said three of the 11 suspects arrested are former members of the Philippine Marines, two of whom were discharged, while the other was dismissed. Follow-up operations are also underway as further investigations take place, the DILG chief noted.

“It shows that the entire ecosystem of law enforcement [works]. It occurred while we were in the 911, It was called in, and then within minutes, nag-respond agad. So the 911 system works, natawag agad, at dinispatch kaagad yung pag huli,” Remulla said, commending the active coordination made within the 911 system. “I'd like to congratulate the PNP and the AKG for their fine work. I'd also congratulate the 911 system for having its first victory.”

He encouraged the public to use the unified 911 system to report emergencies. “Mula Tawi-tawi hanggang Jolo, pwede ho kayong tumawag. Isang numero na lang, maaabot po ang mga first responders natin.”

The swift and successful resolution of this kidnapping case is in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s agenda of enhancing public safety and reinforcing the rule of law. Under the administration’s focus on modernizing government systems, the implementation of the Unified 911 system is a major step toward more efficient emergency response and disaster management.