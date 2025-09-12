UAE says summons Israel envoy to condemn 'cowardly' Qatar attack

The United Arab Emirates said it summoned Israel's deputy ambassador in Abu Dhabi on Friday, in a formal rebuke of his country's attack targeting Hamas leaders in Gulf neighbor Qatar.

The UAE, along with Bahrain, was the first Gulf country to normalize ties with Israel in 2020 and has been a frequent critic of its military actions in Gaza. It issued sharp condemnations of Tuesday's deadly strike on Qatar.

"Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, summoned the Israeli Deputy Head of Mission in the United Arab Emirates, David Ohad Horsandi," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

She used the meeting to "strongly condemn and denounce the blatant and cowardly Israeli attack that targeted the State of Qatar, as well as the hostile statements made by the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu," the statement said.

"Any aggression against a GCC member state constitutes an attack on the collective Gulf security framework," she added.