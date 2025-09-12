Turn your bath time into a glow-up ritual

Most of us approach bath time like a pit stop. We’ll take a quick shower and towel off before moving on to the next thing.

But what if your daily washing could seem more like a rejuvenating ritual than a harried task?

At the Watsons Bath & Body event in SM Mall of Asia, the country’s largest health, wellness and beauty shop demonstrated that self-care does not have to be complicated — it can be as simple as making bath time your favorite part of the day.

The event’s theme, “Celebrate Every Body, Every Glow,” conveyed an entire attitude. Guests were urged to relax, enjoy and remember that self-care is more than simply looking good; it’s also about feeling great in your own skin. Consider it a love letter to your body, reminding you that self-care is not selfish; it is vital.

And Watsons made sure there were plenty of treats to try. The lineup included popular bath and body brands such as Silka, Dove, Nivea, SNAILWHITE, Kojie San, Safeguard, Belo, Oilatum, Snake Brand, Gluta-C and more.