Tunisia outclasses jittery Alas Pilipinas

Alas Pilipinas received a rude welcome from Tunisia with a 13-25, 17-25, 23-25, drubbing to open its maiden campaign in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The debuting Filipinos, after getting manhandled in the first two frames, gave the visiting squad a hard time in the third set but the Tunisians’ resolve quelled Alas’ furious uprising led by fearless Bryan Bagunas to complete the sweep in the Pool A opener.

Bagunas, back after more than a year of layoff due to a knee injury, provided the spark in Alas’ late fightback, scoring 11 of his game-high 23 points in the third set.

The open spiker hammered timely hits to keep the third frame tight until the closing stretch.

Bagunas, who has been a regular fixture in the national squad since 2017, tied it at 23 with a backrow kill.

Tunisia, an 11-time African champion, stopped Alas in its tracks with Ossama Ben Romdhane block-penetrating kill before captain Khaled Ben Slimene won the match-clinching joust off the Filipinos’ overreception.

“It wasn’t a good start but for the third set, we were able to showcase the potential of Philippine men’s volleyball,” said Bagunas, who had 20 kills, two aces and a kill block.

“I’m super happy about our performance in the third set although it wasn’t the outcome that we wanted. For sure, we’ll bounce back next game,” he added.

Alas will try to snatch a win on Tuesday against Egypt.

Marck Espejo had nine points, eight from kills, while Peng Taguibolos added four markers for the Nationals.

Alas had a jittery start and went down, 1-12, in the first set before Bagunas nailed the Philippines’ first attack point in the world stage.

Tunisia, however, was in full control of the frame and sustained it until the second set before encountering stiff resistance in the next.

Alas threw away 19 points off errors and allowed Tunisia to pound 44 attacks.

Ossama Ben Romdhane scored 17 points while Ahmed Kadhi, Elyes Karamosli and Ali Bongui posted nine markers each for Tunisia.

###