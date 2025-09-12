Toyota opens early reservations for Ativ HEV

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is getting ready for what could be its biggest model launch of the year. The company has announced that early reservations are now open for the all-new Toyota Vios Ativ HEV, which will officially debut in October 2025.

Pricing has not been confirmed, but this could be the brand’s most affordable hybrid once it hits showrooms. Currently, that title belongs to the Corolla Cross 1.8 G Hybrid at P1.514 million. The Yaris Cross, which uses the same hybrid powertrain as the Ativ, starts at P1.61 million. Industry watchers expect the Ativ HEV to slide into the P1.1 to P1.3 million range, with some speculating that Toyota may push even lower to go head-to-head with rivals like the BYD Seal 5 Premium (P1.198 million).

The Department of Energy has already recognized the Vios Ativ HEV as a hybrid, which means owners will enjoy certain perks. Under the EVIDA law, the car qualifies for exemption from number coding and cheaper registration fees with the Land Transportation Office.

The hybrid system itself is familiar. Like the Yaris Cross, the Ativ pairs a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor and lithium-ion battery pack. Together, the setup produces a combined output of 111 hp and 121 Nm, channeled through an e-CVT. In Thailand, where the model has been on sale, the car comes equipped with 16-inch alloys, a 10.1-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control with rear vents, and Toyota Safety Sense driver-assist features.

For local buyers, one interesting twist is the branding. While the Department of Energy registry lists the car as the “Vios Ativ HEV,” TMP has been leaning heavily on the Ativ name in its teasers and social media posts. This mirrors what the company did with the Zenix, which carries the Innova Zenix badge but is marketed simply as the Zenix. It suggests that Toyota may position the Ativ HEV as a separate line rather than a variant under the Vios nameplate.

That move could set the stage for future spin-offs. Some enthusiasts have wondered if Toyota might bring back a sportier GR Sport version of the Vios using the hybrid setup. TMP discontinued the Vios GR Sport in 2023, and the Ativ HEV could provide a fresh platform for its return.

What’s clear for now is that TMP is banking on the Ativ HEV to widen its hybrid footprint in the Philippines. By offering a lower entry point into Toyota’s electrified lineup, the brand hopes to make hybrid technology more accessible in a segment that has long been defined by affordability and practicality.

With its official launch just weeks away, the Ativ HEV is already shaping up to be one of the most closely watched car introductions of the year.