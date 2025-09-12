The quiet censorship of public media

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) ceased to exist two months after the Trump administration defunded it, putting an end to six decades of federal support to public media and public broadcasting across the United States.

When the US Congress passed a rescission package as part of a broader $9-billion rollback in federal funding in July 2025, over $1 billion in funding to the CPB was eliminated, which led to the inevitable demise of an institution that had served as the connective tissue of public media.

Without the CPB, funding for over 365 public television stations like PBS and DC’s WETA and more than 1,041 public radio stations, including those operated by the National Public Radio (NPR), have been severely compromised, triggering a slow bleed across the public media landscape.

The Trump administration did not mince words when it accused public media outlets like PBS and NPR of “spreading left-wing propaganda.” In its parochial mindset, anything that isn’t MAGA media is the enemy. Clearly, defunding the CPB was a deliberate political maneuver to silence media outlets that President Trump considers hostile to his administration.

In their defense, both the NPR and PBS continue to assert their editorial independence and commitment to fact-based journalism, civic education and cultural programming. They argue that their coverage reflects a wide range of perspectives and that accusations of bias stem from discomfort with “uncomfortable truths” and not partisanship.

Is public media’s coverage of race, gender, climate, and other politically charged issues propaganda, or a matter of civic duty? Public broadcasting has always played an activist role in civic society, especially when amplifying marginalized voices or challenging the dominant narratives of those in power. Cutting federal funding is censorship in its strictest form.

When PBS loses $500 million in federal funding, it compromises its ability to deliver programming to stations that serve rural, indigenous, and underserved communities where public media is often the only source of local news.

It also disrupts emergency alert systems that are vital to the safety of ordinary Americans. To many of us who are fans of educational programming, it may mean the end of standout shows that have shaped generations of learners and thinkers, like Ken Burns’ acclaimed documentaries, NOVA, Frontline, Nature, American Experience, Independent Lens, and Finding Your Roots.

What else? There’s kids’ programming like Sesame Street, Arthur and Curious George. Is this the “dumbing down of America?” And who benefits from such tactics? As public broadcasting dies, tribal media takes its place, filled with emotional political rhetoric that promotes division and chaos. We all know what happened to Charlie Kirk last Wednesday.

When government punishes speech not by banning it but by starving it, it is quieter than book burning — but no less destructive. Victor Pickard, a leading media scholar, argues that defunding public media threatens the very foundations of democracy by eroding the public’s ability to engage with complex issues.

Without public media, the range of voices and perspectives narrows, and we are left with only those who seek to control us. Apart from silencing dissent, it’s about rigging the information ecosystem so that dissent never finds a platform.