The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) joins the entire nation in joyfully celebrating the birthday of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

On this special occasion, we extend our heartfelt greetings and deep appreciation to our Chief Executive, whose leadership, dedication, and vision continue to bring renewed investor confidence in doing business in the Philippines.

Under the President’s dynamic leadership, the Philippines is steadily regaining its rightful place in the global investment map. His tireless efforts— together with those of the entire administration—in positioning the country as a premier investment destination through active engagements with world leaders, global investors, and development partners, have greatly strengthened our credibility and attractiveness in the international arena. Indeed, Mr. President, you have proven yourself to be the nation’s best salesman, carrying with you the banner of “Bagong Pilipinas” and inspiring investors to view our country as a land of opportunity, innovation, and growth.

At PEZA, we are deeply inspired by your commitment to inclusive and sustainable development. Guided by your vision, we continue to advance investment promotion and facilitation strategies that complement your administration’s thrusts toward industrialization, countryside development, and job generation. We are tirelessly working to expand ecozones across the country, particularly in rural and underserved areas, so that progress and prosperity may reach even the farthest communities. At the same time, we remain focused on attracting highvalue and transformative industries such as manufacturing, renewable energy, IT-BPM, healthcare, and advanced technologies to ensure that the Philippines remains globally competitive. These efforts are complemented by initiatives to strengthen linkages between local enterprises and global value chains, thereby creating more opportunities for Filipino MSMEs and communities. In addition, we are fostering innovation and sustainability in ecozone operations, fully aligned with your vision of a greener, more resilient, and future-ready economy.

As a result of these concerted efforts and the strong fundamentals laid down under your administration, PEZA’s performance has continued its upward trajectory. To date, we have generated ₱580 billion worth of investments from 725 approved new and expansion projects, which have created more than 100,000 direct jobs for Filipinos nationwide.

This momentum is being propelled by our strategic initiatives under the leadership of PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga and DTI Secretary and PEZA Board Chair Ma. Cristina A. Roque, with the invaluable support of Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs, Secretary Frederick D. Go, and the rest of the economic team. Together, we are strengthening investment promotion and facilitation to attract more quality investments into the country through ecozones, which provide the best business ecosystem for both local and foreign investors alike.

We continue to pursue aggressive investment missions and in positioning the Philippines as a prime location in the evolving Asia-Pacific landscape, leveraging our status as one of the fastest-growing economies in the region. These strategies allow us to attract high-value and high-tech industries that generate quality jobs, increased exports, and muchneeded capital inflows—all of which will help propel the Philippines toward its goal of graduating to upper- middle-income status by 2028.

We in PEZA take pride in being a steadfast partner of your administration in nation-building. Your leadership motivates us to carry out our mandate with renewed vigor, knowing that every ecozone we develop, every job we generate, and every investor we welcome contributes to your greater vision of a stronger, more competitive, and more prosperous Philippines. We remain committed to strengthening our role as a catalyst for growth and innovation and to advancing transformative economic development. Together with our valued locators and stakeholders, we continue to build globally competitive ecozones that serve as engines of growth and pillars of a resilient Philippine economy. Guided by our mantra of eco-zoning the country towards inclusive and sustainable development, PEZA will always remain true to its commitment to make it happen in the Philippines.

On this joyous occasion, we pray for your continued good health, wisdom, and unwavering strength as you lead the nation through the challenges and opportunities of our times. May you be blessed with many more years of service and fulfillment as you continue to steer the Philippines toward greater heights of progress and global recognition.

Happy birthday, Mr. President, and mabuhay po kayo!