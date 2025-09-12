The FRIENDS Experience is coming to Manila —ready your selfies and coffee cups
Your job’s a joke, you’re broke, your love life’s DOA?
Here’s the ultimate nostalgia trip to lift your spirits — and give you the perfect content for your socials.
Get ready to step inside your favorite sitcom Friends (1994–2004), because The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in Manila is coming to the Philippines with an interactive exhibit that’s more than just a display. It recreates iconic sets from the hit TV show.
The exhibit, marking the Philippines as its first Asian stop, opens at The Space at Solaire, Solaire Resort Entertainment City, Parañaque City, and will run from 8 October to 30 November.
WHAT TO EXPECT
Fans can immerse themselves in the series’ most beloved scenes:
• Fountain & Iconic Sets – Step into nostalgia-packed, interactive recreated sets including Monica’s kitchen and the legendary FRIENDS™ fountain.
• Central Perk – Fully recreated, complete with the famed orange sofa, for the ultimate coffeehouse experience.
• Purple Door & Apartments – Pose at Rachel and Monica’s purple door or relax in Chandler and Joey’s recliners.
• Sofa Pivot Fun – Help Ross with the infamous sofa pivot and relive one of the show’s funniest moments.
• Photo-Op Heaven – Capture countless Instagram-worthy memories throughout the experience.
• Exclusive Merchandise – Take home a piece of FRIENDS™ magic from The FRIENDS™ Experience Retail Store.
Created by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, Original X Productions (OGX), and Warner Bros. Television Group, the “FRIENDS™ Experience” launched in New York City in 2019 to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary. It has since become a global phenomenon, touring 30 locations across the US, Europe, and Australia.
TICKETS AND PRICING
Tickets went on sale 9 September exclusively via TicketWorld. UnionBank cardholders can enjoy an exclusive pre-sale discount until 7 October.
General admission is priced at P529 for adults (11 years old and above) and children aged 4–10, while children under 4 can enter for free. Senior citizens, PWDs, and diplomats can purchase tickets over-the-counter at any TicketWorld outlet with valid ID. VIP admission is priced at P2,962.40 and includes general admission, a FRIENDS™ Experience tote bag, skip-the-queue access on arrival and at three photo points, and 10% off a second visit.
Special bundles are also available. TheBarkadaFRIENDS™ Bundle lets fans book six tickets for the price of five, saving up to P1,000, while the Ultimate FRIENDS™ Ticket Bundle includes general admission with open entry at any time, an exclusive gift box containing a tote bag, VIP lanyard, and “The One with the VIP” enamel pin, skip-the-queue privileges, and 10% off a second visit.
MANILA DEBUT
“We’re excited to introduce The FRIENDS™ Experience to Asia with its Manila debut, and we can’t wait to welcome fans to the famous orange sofa,” said Stacy Moscatelli, Chief Executive Officer of Original X Productions. “The Experience invites guests to step into the world of the iconic series, relive favorite moments, and celebrate it like never before. For the Asian tour, Original X Productions is partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and GMG Productions to bring this interactive space to life across the region.”
Carlos Candal, CEO of GMG Productions, shared, “Bringing The FRIENDS™ Experience to Manila is an incredible opportunity to celebrate one of television’s most beloved series with fans in the Philippines. FRIENDS™ has created generations of laughter and connection, and we’re thrilled to offer an experience that allows fans to experience the show in a whole new way."