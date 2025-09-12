The FRIENDS Experience is coming to Manila —ready your selfies and coffee cups

Your job’s a joke, you’re broke, your love life’s DOA?

Here’s the ultimate nostalgia trip to lift your spirits — and give you the perfect content for your socials.

Get ready to step inside your favorite sitcom Friends (1994–2004), because The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in Manila is coming to the Philippines with an interactive exhibit that’s more than just a display. It recreates iconic sets from the hit TV show.

The exhibit, marking the Philippines as its first Asian stop, opens at The Space at Solaire, Solaire Resort Entertainment City, Parañaque City, and will run from 8 October to 30 November.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Fans can immerse themselves in the series’ most beloved scenes:

• Fountain & Iconic Sets – Step into nostalgia-packed, interactive recreated sets including Monica’s kitchen and the legendary FRIENDS™ fountain.

• Central Perk – Fully recreated, complete with the famed orange sofa, for the ultimate coffeehouse experience.

• Purple Door & Apartments – Pose at Rachel and Monica’s purple door or relax in Chandler and Joey’s recliners.

• Sofa Pivot Fun – Help Ross with the infamous sofa pivot and relive one of the show’s funniest moments.

• Photo-Op Heaven – Capture countless Instagram-worthy memories throughout the experience.

• Exclusive Merchandise – Take home a piece of FRIENDS™ magic from The FRIENDS™ Experience Retail Store.