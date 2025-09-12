State U students protest corruption

The University of the Philippines (UP), in a statement, said it was voicing support for transparency and accountability amid the revelations of massive corruption in flood control projects.

In a statement on Thursday, UP president Angelo Jimenez condemned the “deep-seated and massive corruption” and urged Filipinos to express their outrage through peaceful assembly and free expression, as guaranteed by the Constitution.

“We cannot stay neutral,” Jimenez said, emphasizing the university’s commitment to safeguarding procurement integrity and pursuing full accountability through legal means.

Jimenez also backed ongoing calls for fiscal governance reforms and greater transparency in the public sector to enhance service delivery.

“Beyond raging against corruption, we must also harness our education and training to provide solutions to the real problems of our people,” he said. “As the University of the People, it is our overarching moral responsibility.”

UP students left their classes yesterday morning and marched around the campus before assembling to vent their outrage and demand government action against those involved in the anomalous flood control projects and the theft of the people’s money.