SPD collars fugitives, gun-running suspect

Authorities in southern Metro Manila have arrested two of the region’s most wanted fugitives and a teenager allegedly selling illegal firearms in three separate operations, police said.

In Las Piñas, police served an arrest warrant to a 49-year-old man, identified as Rod, who was listed as the city’s fourth most wanted person. He is being held on a charge of qualified theft without bail. Kimberly Anne Ojeda

Meanwhile, in Taguig, officers apprehended Mervin, who was eighth on the city’s most wanted list. He was charged with statutory acts of lasciviousness, and his bail was set at P108,000.

In a separate operation in Barangay Cembo, Makati City, an 18-year-old also identified as Mervin was arrested for selling an illegal .45 caliber pistol with live ammunition

Authorities said he was also the leader of a robbery group operating in Makati and Taguig. He was unable to provide any documentation authorizing him to sell firearms.

All three suspects are in police custody while they await court proceedings.