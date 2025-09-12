Solar power brings life-saving health services to Polillo Island

For years, residents of Barangay Rizal in Panukulan, Quezon lived with the daily challenge of accessing basic medical care. Without electricity, their health station stood in the dark, unable to run even the simplest equipment. Families needing nebulizers for asthma or a fetal doppler for pregnant women had no choice but to take hours-long boat rides to reach the nearest rural health unit in the town proper.

That changed when One Meralco Foundation (OMF), the social development arm of Manila Electric Company (Meralco), brought light to the island. Through the installation of a three-kilowatt peak (kWp) solar photovoltaic system, the Barangay Rizal Health Station is now powered to provide essential medical services for more than 3,000 residents.

The energization is more than just a technical upgrade. For the community, it is a turning point that means faster care, safer pregnancies, and timely treatment for respiratory illnesses. With reliable power, the health station is no longer just a building but a lifeline.

The initiative in Polillo is part of OMF’s broader community electrification program. Under this program, the foundation extends access to power in off-grid communities, not only in health centers but also in schools, households, and livelihood hubs. In 2024, OMF also energized a health station in Sitio Kolonbong, Barangay Lamfugon in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato, ensuring that remote communities in Mindanao also benefit from sustainable energy solutions.

Through these projects, OMF stays true to its mission of making energy a driver of progress. Beyond lighting up bulbs and running appliances, the foundation’s efforts translate into healthier families, stronger communities, and greater opportunities for people often left behind.

For Barangay Rizal, the glow of solar power has lit more than a health station. It has given residents something they once thought out of reach: a sense of security and the assurance that medical help is now closer to home.