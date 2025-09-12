Smart toilet revolution begins

As time and technology move forward, Filipinos have witnessed different ways of redefining privacy within such a small space.

Moderno Home Depot, the country’s newest destination for premium home improvement and lifestyle essentials, recently opened the doors of its flagship showroom on Congressional Avenue, Quezon City.

The brand’s dedication to contemporary convenience and future-ready living is demonstrated by the showroom’s carefully chosen assortment of classic sanitary and homeware items as well as smart products like its groundbreaking flagship smart toilet.

“Moderno was born from a simple belief: that beautiful, functional design should be within every Filipino home. This showroom brings that belief to life,” Jean Sanchez, co-owner of Moderno Home Depot, said.

Moderno Home Depot has been serving Filipinos for years with an ever-expanding selection of smart toilets, stylish fixtures and affordable bathroom essentials. The showroom, featuring interactive displays, embodies the brand’s perspective on innovation and customer-focused retail. Customers can anticipate unique promotions, exclusive product selections and upcoming events that honor creativity and contemporary lifestyles.

As a top choice for lifestyle solutions and home enhancement, the brand provides a carefully selected range of products — from high-end sanitary solutions to chic home accessories — that improve daily life with sophistication, ease and elegance.

Today, toilets are not only enhanced in terms of aesthetics but are also upgraded with advanced functionality. Moderno’s smart toilets naturally fit Filipinos’ preferences with built-in bidets, adjustable water settings and hands-free features.

“We want to give Filipinos a destination where they can not only shop for quality essentials but also discover innovative solutions that make everyday living more comfortable, stylish and connected,” said Rovie Sanchez, Moderno Home Depot co-owner.

Moderno Home Depot is set to expand its footprint with more branches across Metro Manila and beyond, bringing the brand’s curated shopping experience closer to Filipino homes nationwide.

By integrating technological progress with respect for cultural traditions, Moderno Home Depot enhances toilet culture in the Philippines, uniting convenience, innovation and a hint of luxury for all Filipino homes. The brand aims to enable homeowners to create bathrooms that combine aesthetics and practicality, providing total comfort while maintaining the elegance of privacy.