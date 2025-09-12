Serving soon: New Clark City bags Philippine Tennis Center

Clark Freeport – The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and the Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA) are collaborating for the creation of the Philippine Tennis Center in New Clark City.

The plan to create the Philippine Tennis Center inside New Clark City was sealed during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between BCDA President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang and PHILTA Secretary General John Rey M. Tiangco.

The signing was done at the BCDA Corporate Headquarters on 10 September 2025, and aims to establish and develop the Philippine Tennis Center within the said area. Bingcang said this is part of a broader vision to transform New Clark City into a premier sports destination.

“We are partnering with PHILTA to ensure that their decision to put up Philippine Tennis Center in New Clark City will be home of the champions,” Bingcang said.

In a gesture of gratitude, Tiangco extended his appreciation to the BCDA for their new partnership, citing that the perfect place to build this facility is no other than New Clark City because of their shared vision for sports tourism.

Also present during the ceremony were BCDA Chairperson Atty. Larry B. Paredes, Director Rolen C. Paulino, PHILTA Executive Director Marie Antoinette S. Mendoza, and PHILTA Board Member Dyan Castillejo.