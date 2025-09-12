Senate probe to continue with Palace commission: Lacson

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” M. Lacson affirmed Friday that the Senate’s ongoing investigation into alleged corruption in flood control projects will proceed, even with Malacañang’s creation of an independent commission to look into the same issue.

Lacson, who chairs the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, emphasized that the Senate probe and the independent body’s investigation should be “complementary, not competing.”

“The independent commission has a separate task but it will complement the Senate Blue Ribbon. We must coordinate closely. We can provide it with the evidence it needs to prosecute those involved. But we can also ask it for the records we need in our legislative work,” he stressed in a television interview.

The Senate Blue Ribbon’s next hearing is scheduled for 18 September, with officials and personalities from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), and private contractors allegedly involved in questionable transactions, are expected to be summoned.

‘Blindfold Mentality’: Sparing no one

Meanwhile, Lacson said the committee will continue its work “without fear or favor,” guided by what he called a “blindfold mentality”—a principle, he stressed, that places evidence over personalities.

“I have always adopted a blindfold mentality. It is not right to be partial, much less to cover up for someone, because that will disrupt the investigation," Lacson said.

He reiterated that the Senate inquiry is “in aid of legislation,” and does not targeting any individual, despite claims linking Senator Jinggoy Estrada to a supposed bribery attempt.

The allegation stemmed from screenshots and testimonies involving WJ Construction, a contractor allegedly involved in the controversial flood control projects.

“Because if you investigate, you exclude no one and you don't become selective. If you do, then what is the investigation for?” he added.

Lacson also noted that Mina Jose, a purported representative of WJ Construction, will be summoned to the next Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing. Security footage showed Jose entering the Senate building on August 19 and visiting an office on the third floor, raising questions about her presence and purpose.

WJ Construction has been linked to the controversy after allegedly making a so-called "delivery of obligation"—a euphemism for a bribe—following the award of a project from the former head of the Bulacan First District Engineering Office, Henry Alcantara.

"I am having the Senate logbook checked. Visitors to the Senate have to sign a logbook indicating who they want to visit. I am checking who Mina visited,” Lacson said.

In a separate interview, Lacson disclosed that preliminary information suggests WJ Construction is named after the initials of its owner, Warren Jose.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee will also summon representatives of WJ Construction in connection with the allegation made by former DPWH engineer Brice Hernandez—that the company facilitated a “delivery of obligation” or alleged bribe to Estrada, who has categorically denied the accusation. Lacson noted that the screenshots provided by Hernandez as evidence date back to 2022.

Meanwhile, Lacson confirmed that Beng Ramos, a Blue Ribbon panel staffer who has been linked to the alleged delivery, has been reassigned to the Senate’s motor pool pending further investigation.

He also expects the appearance of DPWH Undersecretary Catalina Cabral, who will be asked to explain a Viber message she allegedly sent to a staff member of now-Senate President Vicente Sotto III, inviting proposals for early insertions into the 2026 national budget.

Also set to be summoned to the next Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing are members of the DPWH group known as the "BGC Boys", a group of officials accused of gambling away hundreds of millions of pesos in public funds at casinos.

The committee will likewise call Cezarah and Pacifico III Discaya, a couple who previously testified before both the Senate and House of Representatives. Senator Lacson noted that their statements appeared to differ between the two chambers.

“I want to see if their testimonies were tell-all or tell-half,” Lacson remarked.

In addition, representatives from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) will be invited to clarify the controversial P355-million insertion in the 2025 national budget for flood control projects in Bulacan.

According to Lacson, initial findings suggest the insertion may have been introduced either during the Senate’s version of the budget bill or in the bicameral conference committee. He noted that seven projects in Bulacan were awarded using these funds—five in May 2025 and two in July 2025.

“I will ask the DBM to formally detail how the P355 million was distributed,” Lacson said.

"I am not saying it is illegal but it is improper. Under our rules, only the disagreeing provisions should be taken up in the bicameral conference committee," he added.