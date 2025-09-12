Sen. Loren hails 'Magellan' as Phl bet to Oscars 2025

Senator Loren Legarda expressed on Friday, 12 September, her sincere congratulations and pride as the film “Magellan,” helmed by Lav Diaz, was officially selected as the Philippines’ entry for Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards.

Legarda said the film's selection for the 97th Academy Awards highlights the talents of Filipino artists to the world and underscores the significance of our stories as they resonate across cultures.

The senator also lauded Diaz’s "distinctive artistic interpretation of our pivotal past."

“As a firm believer in the power of the creative industries to ignite our national consciousness, I am filled with pride to see ‘Magellan’ represent the Philippines on the world stage, first in Cannes, and now in the Oscars,” she added.

Premiering at the Cannes Film Festival to international recognition, the epic historical drama revisits the complex story of Ferdinand Magellan through a uniquely Filipino lens.

Starring Gael García Bernal and directed by the internationally acclaimed Diaz, the film has drawn praise for its fearless engagement with long-held historical narratives, uncompromising artistry, and riveting performances.

“By revisiting our history with discernment and integrity, ‘Magellan’ inspires every Filipino to think critically, engage openly, and take pride in our roots. Our stories, when told with conviction, can move hearts across the globe and illuminate the Filipino spirit for all to see,” Legarda said.

The four-term senator, a patron of arts and culture who has championed legislation in support of national heritage and the arts, also serves as one of the executive producers of “Magellan,” alongside Director Paul Soriano.

“Achievements like this remind us why we must continue to invest in culture, education, and the creative industries. ‘Magellan’ sets a new standard for international recognition and should inspire generations of Filipino storytellers to follow their passion and pursue excellence," Legarda said.

"My heartfelt congratulations to the entire team, especially to Director Lav Diaz, Producer Paul Soriano, the lead actor Gael Garcia Bernal, and everyone behind this inspiring work,” she added.