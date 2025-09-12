Security Bank wins three human capital awards for HR innovation and work-life harmony

Makati, Philippines – Security Bank has been recognized for its customer-centric strategy, receiving top honors by three prestigious award bodies. At the Economic Times Human Capital Awards (ETHCA), the Bank was lauded for Excellence in HR Transformation, while at the HR Excellence Awards 2025, it was named among the Best Companies to Work for in Asia–Philippines and for its commitment to work-life harmony.

Moreover, the Bank was listed as one of HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work for in Asia–Philippines.

Security Bank received the bronze award for Excellence in HR Digital Transformation at ETHCA for its HCM System Transformation Project. Introduced in 2023, this initiative reshaped how the Bank manages and supports employees through HeRO (HCM Employee Resources Online)—a centralized platform that streamlines HR processes, improves productivity, and delivers a seamless employee experience.

Bank’s Employee Value Proposition, “You matter,” reflects its belief that taking care of employees enables them to take even better care of customers. This alignment of people and purpose reinforces Security Bank’s vision of becoming the most customer-centric bank in the Philippines.

Security Bank’s transformation initiatives have delivered measurable impact across the organization. The Bank reported a 99% satisfaction rate among new hires, a 25% reduction in managers' time spent on HR tasks through automation, and a 67% increase in operational efficiency, driven by the retirement of legacy systems. Digital adoption has also surged, with 99% of employees using web platforms and 80% active on mobile—clear indicators of strong engagement across the workforce.

Building on these achievements, Security Bank was honored at the HR Excellence Awards 2025, receiving the Bronze Award for Excellence in Work-Life Harmony. This recognition reflects the Bank’s comprehensive programs designed to meet the diverse needs of its employees, including hybrid work arrangements, flexible benefits, expanded leave policies, day-one health coverage, and holistic wellness initiatives. These efforts have significantly contributed to a culture of inclusion and belonging, as evidenced by an employee engagement score of 78, surpassing the market average of 72.