SCUTTLEBUTT

The AFP can augment DPWH operations by assisting in site inspections, offering security support, and promoting transparency in implementation, particularly in remote or disaster-affected areas.

The military stated that providing DPWH assistance would be in line with its broader mission of defense and nation-building, where safeguarding the integrity of vital infrastructure contributes to the welfare and protection of the people.

Dizon explained that the scale of the task, covering thousands of projects across the country, requires additional manpower and resources beyond the DPWH’s current capacity.

“There are thousands of DPWH projects. Within the DPWH alone, we won’t be able to handle all of that, so we really need to seek help first and foremost from the PNP and the AFP,” he said.

The AFP has frequently stepped in to support civil government operations, especially during emergencies such as typhoons, earthquakes, and major construction projects in conflict-prone or hard-to-reach regions.