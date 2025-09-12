SCUTTLEBUTT

The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police will provide added manpower to assist the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the inspection of anomalous flood control projects, following reports of a possible request for military support in infrastructure and disaster response operations.
The military expressed readiness to act in coordination with the DPWH, emphasizing the AFP’s longstanding role as a reliable partner in national development and public service.
An AFP spokesman said the Corps of Engineers, in coordination with other units, remains ready to provide support when directed.
The AFP can augment DPWH operations by assisting in site inspections, offering security support, and promoting transparency in implementation, particularly in remote or disaster-affected areas.
The military stated that providing DPWH assistance would be in line with its broader mission of defense and nation-building, where safeguarding the integrity of vital infrastructure contributes to the welfare and protection of the people.
Dizon explained that the scale of the task, covering thousands of projects across the country, requires additional manpower and resources beyond the DPWH’s current capacity.
“There are thousands of DPWH projects. Within the DPWH alone, we won’t be able to handle all of that, so we really need to seek help first and foremost from the PNP and the AFP,” he said.
The AFP has frequently stepped in to support civil government operations, especially during emergencies such as typhoons, earthquakes, and major construction projects in conflict-prone or hard-to-reach regions.