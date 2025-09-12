Savoy Chefs Unite in Manila

For the first time in Savoy Hotel Manila’s dining history, three chefs from Savoy hotels in Boracay, Cebu, and Manila will come together for a unique collaboration this October. Guests are invited to savor a special menu showcasing signature creations that carry the soul and story of each chef.

From the shores of Boracay, Chef Vincent Cabahug of Savoy Hotel Boracay Newcoast brings flavors inspired by his Cebuano childhood and shaped by mentorship under a Michelin-starred chef. His dishes, including Barbecue Chicken Croquette and Fisherman’s Pie, reflect a marriage of heritage and innovation, reimagining Visayan traditions with modern techniques.

Chef Coke Semblante of Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown offers dishes that mirror his own culinary journey. From working in a fast-food chain to honing his skills aboard cruise ships, his path has been a true voyage. His Emperador Brandy-infused Cebu Skipper Lobster Bisque with Grilled Pan Bisaya and Mactan Chili Crab celebrates both luxury and Cebu’s coastal heritage.

Completing the trio is Chef Kit Carpio of Savoy Hotel Manila, who brings more than 27 years of culinary experience. Known for his inventive use of sampaguita, the national flower, he reimagines Filipino cuisine with creations like sizzling pan-roasted stuffed squid and cucumber and seaweed salad. His cooking reflects a balance of comfort and adventure through local ingredients and global techniques.

The collaboration is more than a menu. It is a celebration of culinary heritage, creativity, and the spirit of the Savoy brand. From Boracay’s rustic charm to Cebu’s oceanic delights and Manila’s inventive takes on tradition, diners are invited to taste not just food but the stories behind them.

This exclusive menu is available only this October at Savoy Hotel Manila.