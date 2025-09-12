Sarah Dummett on designing homes that celebrate Filipino warmth

For Sarah Dummett, design isn’t just about what looks good -- it’s about how people live.

In introducing Anko’s latest Home Living collection in the Philippines, Sarah shares her vision of making stylish, functional pieces that fit seamlessly into different lifestyles and spaces, while also celebrating individuality.

When it came to designing the new collection, Sarah explains that the process always starts with a global perspective, but the real magic happens when it’s tailored to the local way of life.

“For the Philippines, that meant focusing on designs that are stylish but also highly functional in varying home sizes and layouts,” she says.

Warm, neutral tones and natural textures form the foundation of the collection, while playful prints, bold stripes and wavy forms add personality. “We’ve embraced more eclectic patterns this time — celebrating individuality while keeping everything versatile and easy to style.”

A highlight of the launch is Anko’s first-ever expandable furniture line. Sarah points to the Mali chair as a customer favorite in the making.

“When you purchase the expandable chairs, they come compressed in a box and expand to full size within 24 to 48 hours,” she shares.

“It’s a new format that makes shopping for larger, on-trend pieces easier than ever.” Beyond practicality, the collection also introduces coordinated furniture ranges, so customers can achieve a cohesive look throughout their home without the hefty price tag.