Sarah Dummett on designing homes that celebrate Filipino warmth

For Sarah Dummett, design isn’t just about what looks good -- it’s about how people live.
In introducing Anko’s latest Home Living collection in the Philippines, Sarah shares her vision of making stylish, functional pieces that fit seamlessly into different lifestyles and spaces, while also celebrating individuality.
When it came to designing the new collection, Sarah explains that the process always starts with a global perspective, but the real magic happens when it’s tailored to the local way of life.
“For the Philippines, that meant focusing on designs that are stylish but also highly functional in varying home sizes and layouts,” she says.
Warm, neutral tones and natural textures form the foundation of the collection, while playful prints, bold stripes and wavy forms add personality. “We’ve embraced more eclectic patterns this time — celebrating individuality while keeping everything versatile and easy to style.”
A highlight of the launch is Anko’s first-ever expandable furniture line. Sarah points to the Mali chair as a customer favorite in the making.
“When you purchase the expandable chairs, they come compressed in a box and expand to full size within 24 to 48 hours,” she shares.
“It’s a new format that makes shopping for larger, on-trend pieces easier than ever.” Beyond practicality, the collection also introduces coordinated furniture ranges, so customers can achieve a cohesive look throughout their home without the hefty price tag.
Mix, match and make it yours
Versatility is at the heart of the Home Living collection, and Sarah believes that’s what makes it so exciting.
“We designed each product so customers can curate a home that reflects their unique style,” she explains. Think vibrant pops of sage and lavender balanced with timeless neutrals like tan and cream, plus an exploration of texture — plush teddy fabrics, chenille finishes and more. “It’s all about creating warmth and sophistication while keeping the space inviting.”
Among the many pieces in the lineup, Sarah admits she has a personal favorite: the Curved Boucle Floor Mirror. “It reflects the essence of the collection — functional, quality and stylish,” she says.
The contemporary silhouette makes it a statement piece that works across living rooms, bedrooms and even bathrooms, showcasing the flexibility the brand champions.
Her goal is to blend fresh global trends with that sense of hospitality and expression. “Ultimately, I want to help create homes that are stylish and functional, but also deeply personal — reflecting the stories and culture of the people who live in them.”