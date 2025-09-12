Sandbox Collective to open 2026 season with ‘Spring Awakening’

The Sandbox Collective announced that it will begin its 2026 season with Spring Awakening, set to run in February 2026 at The Black Box of the Proscenium Theater, Rockwell Center, Makati City.

This staging will be the first under incoming artistic director Sab Jose, following the hiatus of former artistic director Toff de Venecia.

What is Spring Awakening?

Spring Awakening is a musical featuring songs by Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater. The work is based on Frank Wedekind’s 1891 German play of the same title, which deals with adolescent struggles in the face of restrictive authority. Its subject matter covers sexuality, abortion, homosexuality, abuse, and suicide.

Broadway history

The musical debuted off-Broadway in 2006 before transferring to Broadway later that year. It won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. A 2015 Broadway revival by Deaf West Theatre incorporated American Sign Language.

Story

The narrative is set in Germany during the late 19th century. It follows a group of teenagers experiencing puberty and young adulthood while receiving little guidance from parents and teachers, who avoid discussions about sexuality and emotional development.

Notable songs

Songs in the production include “Mama Who Bore Me,” “The Bitch of Living,” and “Totally F****d.” The staging also features the use of handheld microphones, through which performers convey their characters’ inner thoughts.

The Sandbox Collective staging

The 2026 staging will be under the direction of Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan (The Sandbox Collective’s Lungs, Sa Wakas, Fringe Manila). Musical direction will be handled by Ejay Yatco, whose previous work with The Sandbox Collective includes Side Show, Next to Normal, and Little Shop of Horrors.