Samsung Vision AI TVs Light Up the Holidays

Nowhere else in the world do the holidays start as early as they do in the Philippines. The moment the “Ber” months arrive, homes are lit up, carols fill the air, and families gather more often. This year, make those celebrations brighter and smarter with Samsung Vision AI TVs, designed to transform every moment into a premium entertainment experience.
At the heart of the lineup is the Samsung 85” Neo QLED 8K Vision AI TV, powered by the revolutionary NQ8 AI Gen 3 processor. With 768 neural networks working together, it upscales any content into breathtaking 8K detail. Add Color Booster Pro and 8K AI Upscaling Pro, and every scene bursts with clarity and life. Object Tracking Sound Pro makes audio follow the action, while Q-Symphony synchronizes TV and Samsung soundbars for surround sound perfection.
For cozy gatherings, the 75” Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV delivers crisp clarity through the Crystal Processor 4K. With AI Energy Mode, it adjusts brightness based on your environment, keeping power bills in check. Families also get free access to live TV, sports, movies, and kids’ shows via Samsung TV Plus.
Sleek and slim, the 65” QLED 4K Vision AI TV with AirSlim design offers 100% Color Volume with Real Quantum Dot Technology — cadmium-free and accurate even at peak brightness. It’s also a smart home hub with SmartThings, seamlessly connecting devices and even syncing with Galaxy Watches for fitness tracking.
Don’t miss the Great Samsung TV Sale until September 30, 2025. Visit samsung.com/ph or Samsung resellers nationwide and bring home the brilliance of Samsung Vision AI TVs — because in the world’s longest holiday season, every detail matters.