Samsung Vision AI TVs Light Up the Holidays

Nowhere else in the world do the holidays start as early as they do in the Philippines. The moment the “Ber” months arrive, homes are lit up, carols fill the air, and families gather more often. This year, make those celebrations brighter and smarter with Samsung Vision AI TVs, designed to transform every moment into a premium entertainment experience.

At the heart of the lineup is the Samsung 85” Neo QLED 8K Vision AI TV, powered by the revolutionary NQ8 AI Gen 3 processor. With 768 neural networks working together, it upscales any content into breathtaking 8K detail. Add Color Booster Pro and 8K AI Upscaling Pro, and every scene bursts with clarity and life. Object Tracking Sound Pro makes audio follow the action, while Q-Symphony synchronizes TV and Samsung soundbars for surround sound perfection.