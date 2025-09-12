Samsung unveils at PC Express gameworthy monitors lineup

Samsung has introduced its latest range of monitors in the Philippines, showcasing models aimed at gamers, creatives, and everyday users. The launch, held at SM Makati’s Cyberzone in partnership with retailer PC Express, highlighted three key series: Smart, ViewFinity and Odyssey.

The flagship of the Smart series is the Smart Monitor M9, which integrates artificial intelligence for picture and sound enhancements. The monitor uses 4K AI Upscaling Pro to sharpen lower-resolution content and employs OLED technology for deeper blacks and sharper contrasts.

To address lighting conditions, it includes glare-free treatment. Designed with gamers in mind, the M9 also features a 165Hz refresh rate and adaptive picture settings that adjust to different genres.

For professionals in creative industries, Samsung rolled out the ViewFinity S8, a 37-inch display touted as the company’s largest 16:9 4K monitor. It delivers high color accuracy with a 99 percent sRGB color gamut, aimed at users who need precise visuals for design, editing, and other content creation tasks. The expansive screen also serves productivity needs, giving more workspace for complex projects.

Samsung’s Odyssey series, long associated with high-end gaming, saw two notable additions. The Odyssey 3D 27-inch monitor introduces glasses-free 3D viewing through eye-tracking and a lenticular lens system.

It also includes AI-based 3D video conversion to add depth to standard content. Meanwhile, the 32-inch Odyssey OLED G8 focuses on resolution and speed, packing 166 pixels per inch on a QD-QLED screen with VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification. It supports a 240Hz refresh rate and a rapid 0.03 ms response time, features designed to keep up with fast-paced gameplay.

To protect its OLED panels, Samsung equipped the lineup with a system called OLED Safeguard+, which uses thermal management and dynamic cooling to reduce the risk of burn-in, a common issue with OLED technology.

PC Express, one of the country’s largest computer retailers, will carry the new lineup in its stores.