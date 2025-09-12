Religious group condemns flood control projects corruption

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — The Cagayan de Oro Evangelical Council (CEC) issued a strongly worded statement condemning government corruption, particularly in flood-control projects.

The council, which represents the city’s evangelical churches, expressed outrage over reports of misused public funds for vital infrastructure.

“We are deeply grieved that public funds have been squandered through greed, abuse, and self-interest,” the statement said. The council cited biblical proverbs, stressing the moral and spiritual implications of corruption.

The CEC demanded transparency and accountability from government officials. The council called for full disclosure, independent investigations, and prosecution of those found guilty. It urged its members to remain vigilant and to “stand firm for truth and justice.”

The council also voiced solidarity with other groups demanding a government that serves its people and appealed for moral renewal, stating that the “root of corruption lies in broken hearts as well as broken systems.”

The group also stressed a call to action for citizens, leaders, and institutions to unite for truth, justice and accountability.