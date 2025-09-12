Rare ‘40’ deals across SM hotel properties

In honor of SM Supermalls’ 40th Anniversary, SM Hotels & Conventions Corporation (SMHCC) is rolling out incredible offers across its prestigious properties. Enjoy up to 40 percent off on hotel stays and indulge in a sumptuous buffet for just P40 — a rare treat you will not want to miss.

SMHCC’s premier hotel, Conrad Manila, extends an invitation to visitors to enjoy the “Third at 40 on Brasserie” offering, starting with the island of Luzon. Only P40 is paid by the third guest for every two full-paying buffet patrons. Additionally, the famous Taal Vista Hotel in Tagaytay has rooms starting at P5,700. The Pico Sands Hotel in Batangas also offers affordable lodging starting at P5,940 for a popular beach vacation.

Lanson Place Mall of Asia, SMHCC’s newest treasure by the bay, offers cheaper accommodation rates starting at P5,309. Accommodation rates at the Park Inn by Radisson locations in Clark and North EDSA were lowered by P5,340 and P4,062, respectively. The famous Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu, located farther down the Visayas, offers noteworthy room rates starting at P5,334.69.

Then there is Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo with marked-down accommodation prices for as low as P4,200. Just a ferry ride away is Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod. The first international hotel brand in the “City of Smiles” also accords preferential room rates that start at P5,000. Last but not the least, all the way in Mindanao is Park Inn by Radisson Davao with affordable accommodations from P4,988.