PSC plots training center in Quezon

A training center is set to rise in Quezon Province following the signing of the Usufruct Agreement between PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio and Quezon Governor Helen Tan in Tayabas City.

Gregorio expressed his gratitude to the provincial government of Quezon for allowing them to use a 10-hectare property in Barangay Baguio in Tayabas City for the construction of a multi-purpose sports complex with track and field oval, football field, gymnasium, training center and diamond fields for softball and baseball.

The PSC chief said these facilities will be developed gradually to expand the town’s capacity as a hub for grassroots and elite sports.

“Those in the Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Rizal Batangas and Quezon) region love to play softball. So we’re going to turn this sports complex into a softball and baseball hub, where the national team can train and host international competitions,” said Gregorio, adding that he wants to revive the passion that this region had for these sports in the 1990s.

Tan said having a national sports complex in Tayabas City will be a major boost to the province as it will give local athletes, especially those in the grassroots, access to world-class training facilities and coaching.

“The said project is expected to strengthen sports development and provide greater opportunities for athletes in Calabarzon to excel in their respective fields,” Tan said.

Aside from Quezon Province, the PSC is stepping on the gas in building similar sports facilities in Laoag, Clark, Ormoc, Bacolod and Mindanao.

Ordered by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the initiative aims to give young athletes equal opportunities by training them closer to home, avoiding the need to travel to Manila.