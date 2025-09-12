Policy in the works to regulate AI use in public relations: PR org

As some public relations practitioners face challenges using artificial intelligence in their work, an industry official said policies to regulate and ensure its ethical use are now being drafted.

“AI is still a new tool, but various stakeholders within this community are already taking action to make policy, a code of ethics, for example, for the use of AI. So, we are already there, and we have already started in terms of awareness,” said Norman Agatep, president and managing director of Grupo Agatep and chairperson of the 32nd National PR Congress themed ‘Plot Twist’: Unraveling Today’s PR Paradox, during an ambush interview on Friday.

“There’s something that needs to be done, but admittedly, it would take a little more time for us to formulate a policy document that will govern the entire community,” he added.

He said other markets outside the Philippines currently do not have rules for AI use in PR practice.

“I am personally hoping that while AI is there, PR practitioners will not be lazy in using AI. We want to encourage the younger professionals not to be slaves to AI, but to use it with a humanized approach, striking a balance between technology and humanity. Balance is where you can find creativity and go beyond the algorithms. As long as they are not a slave to technology, then they are good,” he explained.

Agatep disclosed that most PR professionals are using AI for research and content writing, as well as media monitoring and sentiment gathering, because it makes their work faster.

Despite this, he said some PR stakeholders are aware that they need to inject a “human spirit” into their work.

AI weaponized to deliver fake news

Meanwhile, during the panel discussion on “Putting a Value on Reputation and Relationships” presided by Meralco vice president and head of corporate communications Joe Zaldarriaga, Toff Rada, head of Corporate Affairs at Maya, said the evolving phase of technology may be treated as one of the biggest risks in the PR industry.

“The tools that are found in our phones, such as Chat GPT, Gemini, all of these AI tools that enable us to do great things, can also be weaponized to produce fake news, produce videos, and photos that are complete falsehoods,” Rada said.

The Philippine government, however, is making strides in fighting fake news, as underlined by Presidential Communications Secretary Dave Gomez in his keynote speech during the first day of the 32nd PR Congress.

For his part, Zaldarriaga emphasized to PR practitioners the importance of reputation in the industry, which, according to him, is not a byproduct but a strategy.

“Relationships are not just about access; they are about authenticity, accountability, and alignment. As communicators, we are not just storytellers. We are strategic advisors, risk managers, and trust builders. Our work may not always be visible in the balance sheet, but it is deeply felt in every stakeholder interaction, policy shift, and every crisis averted,” he said.

“Let’s continue to champion the value in what we do, not just in moments of crisis and turmoil, but in the everyday decisions that shape how our organizations are seen, heard, and remembered,” he stressed.

