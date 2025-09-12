Police probe alleged carnapping of Wigo in Laoag

Police are investigating an alleged carnapping incident after a dark gray Toyota Wigo was reported stolen on Friday morning, 12 September, before being recovered only a few meters away from the reported site in Barangay Buttong, Laoag City.

Police Lt. Col. Andrew Rabang, chief of the Laoag City Police Station, told DAILY TRIBUNE that they received a call regarding the incident and immediately dispatched patrollers to monitor the area. Within minutes, officers spotted the vehicle abandoned near where the alleged crime occurred.

Responding officers found the car left behind along with its driver, whose identity has been withheld pending further inquiry. Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) inventoried the vehicle and noted that the driver reported missing items, including a paper bag containing cash and documents.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing to determine whether the case should be classified as carnapping or theft. Police also reminded the public that cooperation is vital to maintaining peace and order, urging residents to dial 911 for emergencies.