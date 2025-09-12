Pinoys safe after Qatar blasts — DMW

No Filipinos were harmed in an explosion that occurred near the Philippine Embassy in Qatar, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed Thursday night.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac recounted that the blast happened about 300 to 400 meters from the Embassy and the Migrant Workers Office in Doha last 10 September.

“I personally went to the site and saw the damage, but Ambassador Melicor assured that our countrymen are in good condition,” Cacdac told reports upon arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

He added that he was able to talk with Filipinos following the incident and noted that they remain in “good spirits” despite the situation.

In other developments, Cacdac said that the Philippines and Qatar have signed a unified contract for Filipino household service workers in the Gulf state establishing only one contract that will be recognized by both sides.

“This means that only one contract will be recognized by both sides, which lays down clear terms and conditions for humane treatment of our domestic workers: adequate salary, weekly rest day, annual leave, daily rest periods, and access to justice should problems arise,” the Migrant Workers secretary explained.

There are around 250,000 Filipinos in Qatar, with most working as household service workers.