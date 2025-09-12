PHLPost joins global postal leaders in Dubai to shape future of mail and e-commerce

The Philippines took its place on the world stage as the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) joined delegates from across the globe at the 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, held from 8 to 19 September 2025.

Representing the country were Acting Postmaster General and CEO Maximo C. Sta. Maria III and Assistant Postmaster General for Operations Atty. Benjie Yotoko, who joined ministers, regulators, and postal CEOs in discussions on the direction of the postal sector from 2026 to 2029.

The Congress highlighted the growing need for transformation as digital platforms, e-commerce, and evolving customer expectations redefine how postal services are delivered. Leaders placed emphasis on inclusive diversification, pointing to logistics, financial services, and digital innovation as critical drivers of sustainable growth for the industry.

Case studies presented at the forum showcased how strategic public-private partnerships can push modernization forward by boosting delivery speed, improving efficiency, and enhancing customer experience. Delegates also explored ways to empower micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by integrating postal networks into national development strategies and ensuring flexible regulations that preserve universal service while enhancing competitiveness.

For the Philippines, participation in the Congress was a statement of intent. PHLPost’s engagement affirms its alignment with international best practices while pursuing its own digital transformation. Sta. Maria and Yotoko’s presence underscored the agency’s commitment to strengthen the postal sector as a driver of both economic and social development in the country.