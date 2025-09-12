Phl woos Japanese investors for energy push

The Philippines is mapping out six strategic areas where Japan can chip in to accelerate its clean energy transition—from expanding renewable energy and modernizing power grids to developing offshore wind ports and decarbonizing transport.

Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin unveiled the priority investment opportunities during a High-Level Courtesy Meeting and Roundtable Discussion with the Kansai Economic Federation (Kankeiren), a major business group whose 1,300 members include Japan’s largest conglomerates and global leaders in energy, manufacturing, finance, and digital innovation.

“Japan is not just a partner, it is a driving force in the Philippines’ energy transition,” Garin said.

“With Kansai’s advanced expertise and our ambitious renewable energy and decarbonization agenda, we can build mutually beneficial opportunities that deliver sustainability, energy security, and resilient growth.”

The six areas for Japanese participation include renewable energy deployment, smart grids and transmission, offshore wind port infrastructure, voluntary coal plant decommissioning and repurposing, energy efficiency, and transport decarbonization.

“These goals require bold investments, technology transfer, and long-term partnerships, guided by measurable outcomes,” she stressed.

Beyond renewables, Garin pointed to nuclear power as another key frontier. She cited the Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act, which has secured bicameral approval and is awaiting the President’s signature.

“We look forward to drawing on Japan’s extensive nuclear expertise to build a safe, reliable, and sustainable program,” she said.

She also highlighted emerging opportunities in alternative fuels, including native hydrogen exploration.

The Philippines launched the world’s first hydrogen bidding round in 2024, which has already drawn service contracts now awaiting presidential approval.

“Green hydrogen and green ammonia will be pivotal to our clean energy transition—and Japan is an ideal partner to scale these technologies,” Garin said.

“As one of ASEAN’s fastest-growing economies, the Philippines is a gateway to green growth, innovation, and long-term returns,” she added. “We invite Kankeiren and its member companies to invest in our energy future and help shape a decarbonized, inclusive, and resilient Philippine economy.”

The Philippine delegation to Japan was led by Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto, Trade Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque, and Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan, joined by Public Works Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain and Budget Assistant Secretary Romeo Balanquit.