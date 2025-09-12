Philippine sovereignty non-negotiable — civic groups

As the Philippine government, through the Department of Foreign Affairs, views China’s recent approval of the “Huangyan Island National Nature Reserve” at Bajo de Masinloc as an illegal encroachment on Philippine sovereignty, this was supported by civic-oriented groups, stating that the Filipino spirit cannot be negotiated away.

“President Marcos Jr. is absolutely right. Sovereignty is not a topic for debate. It is not a bargaining chip. It is not for sale. It is the lifeblood of the nation. And no country, no matter how powerful it thinks it is, has the right to trample on it,” said Alyansa ng Bantay sa Kapayapaan at Demokrasya, People's Alliance for Democracy and Reforms, and Liga Independencia Pilipinas Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jose Antonio Goitia.

The DFA earlier described the move of China’s State Council as a direct violation of international law and a blatant disregard of the Philippines’ sovereign rights, adding that the Philippine government will issue a formal diplomatic protest against China’s action, calling on Beijing to immediately withdraw its pronouncement.

Further, Goitia reminded Filipinos that this fight is not abstract. “This is about the future of our children, the food that sustains our families, and the security of our seas. When the President says sovereignty is non-negotiable, he is not delivering a slogan. He is declaring the will of the entire people who refuse to be bullied.”

He also warned that yielding even an inch would be dangerous.

“The moment we allow compromise, we lose not just territory but our honor as a people. The Philippines must stand firm, and under President Marcos, we are standing firm.” Goitia then urged Filipinos to unite.

“Our fishermen endure harassment at sea. Our soldiers put themselves at risk to guard our waters. Our leaders take the weight of international pressure. The least we can do is to stand with them. Division is a weakness. Unity is strength. Sovereignty is everyone’s duty,” he said.

Goitia’s call to vigilance was further strengthened by the statement of National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Año, who denounced China’s declaration of Bajo de Masinloc as a so-called “nature reserve.” He stressed that the move is patently illegal, violating the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS), the 2016 Arbitral Award, and the 2022 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties.

Año called it a smokescreen for control, noting that Chinese fishermen themselves have long damaged the area, affirming that the NSC fully supports the DFA diplomatic protest against China’s illegal act.