Pension reforms spotlighted as GSIS, SSS mark retirees’ week

Retirees who once powered the nation’s classrooms, offices and factories took center stage this week as the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) and Social Security System (SSS) marked National Pensioners’ Week with a day-long tribute at the GSIS Head Office in Pasay City.

Beyond recognition, the celebration underscored how pension reforms and institutional stability are shaping the country’s fiscal health and consumer base.

With nearly 10 million combined members and beneficiaries, GSIS and SSS pensioners represent not just a social commitment but also a significant driver of household spending.

More than 200 members of the Philippine Alliance of Retired Educators, GSIS Retirees Association Inc. and SSS pensioners joined the event, which combined tribute and service delivery.

Participants availed of free medical check-ups, pampering services such as massage and haircut in coordination with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and tokens from GSIS. A film screening of Miss Granny courtesy of Viva Films and a performance by “Soul Siren” Nina added a festive touch.

Land titles awarded

The event also featured the awarding of land titles to 10 pensioners, which Finance Undersecretary Rolando Tungpalan described as proof that “government can deliver dreams.”

Speaking on behalf of Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, Tungpalan underscored that pensioners are not mere statistics.

“You are not footnotes in our budget books. You are the reason these programs exist,” he said in Filipino.

Reforms

GSIS officer-in-charge president and general manager Juliet Bautista highlighted reforms that seek to expand retirees’ financial security while easing administrative burdens.