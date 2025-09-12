PDEA Nueva Ecija dismantles drug den

Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija — Four men were arrested and more than P95,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized during a raid on a drug den, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Friday.

The suspects, identified as a 39-year-old man and two 45-year-old men and a 59-year-old man, were arrested Thursday in Barangay Camp Tinio.

PDEA said agents confiscated around 14 grams of methamphetamine, also known as “shabu,” along with drug paraphernalia and marked money.

The operation was a joint effort between the PDEA Nueva Ecija Provincial Office and the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office Drug Enforcement Unit.

All four suspects will face charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which includes penalties of life imprisonment and fines up to P10 million.