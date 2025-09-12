PBBM, Gawad Agraryo 2025 crown top ARBs and rural champions

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III on Friday led Gawad Agraryo 2025, honoring the country’s most outstanding agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs), organizations, and communities under the theme “Repormang Agraryo: Binhi ng Kaunlaran at Tagumpay.”
Held at the Makabagong San Juan National Government Center in San Juan City, the event highlighted government recognition of ARBs as symbols of resilience, hope, and rural progress.
“To the awardees, you are the symbols of hope. You prove that the Filipino spirit remains unshaken in the face of challenges, and you serve as guiding lights to fellow citizens aspiring for success. Thank you for your sacrifices that continue to strengthen the foundations of our society,” the President said.
This year’s awards focused on excellence in three major categories: Most Outstanding Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs), Most Progressive Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries’ Organizations (ARBOs), and Most Progressive Agrarian Reform Communities (ARCs).
Luzviminda Edna Cacanindin (La Union): for creating sustainable livelihoods from corn husks
Alexander Josol (Leyte): from tenant’s son to cooperative pillar
Emiliana Volante (Camarines Sur): from street vendor to agripreneur
Ruben Ragas (Agusan del Norte): farmer-scientist and organic farming model
Eduardo Policarpio (Nueva Ecija): empowering farmers through science and technology
Luis Gamboa (Batangas): advocate of organic farming and climate resilience
Cesario Cielo (Zamboanga Sibugay): leader in high-value cropping and community development
Antonia Mohametano (Zamboanga del Norte): cooperative leader and diversified farming advocate
Maria Cecilia Canada (Negros Oriental): farmer, entrepreneur, and public servant
Jocelyn Reyes (Bulacan): founder of a learning site and organic agriculture champion
Guintapagin Agrarian Reform Cooperative (Iloilo): for discipline and innovation
Agsirab Multipurpose Cooperative (Capiz): for livelihood services and resilience
Midsalip Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative (MIFAMCO) (Zamboanga del Sur): for transforming from irrigators into innovators
Binatog ARC (Ilocos Norte): for fostering unity and prosperity
Isabela Settlement ARC (Isabela): for building infrastructure and agribusiness ventures
Allen ARC (Northern Samar): for sustainable waste management and agri-entrepreneurship
Alamada Expanded ARC (North Cotabato): for transforming conflict into peace and development
Each individual awardee received a plaque, medal, and P25,000; ARBOs and ARCs received plaques, medals, and development projects amounting to P70,000 each.
The President emphasized that the awardees demonstrate the transformative power of agrarian reform. Secretary Estrella added, “By honoring them, we honor the Filipino farmer and the enduring hope they carry for a better, more progressive countryside,” Estrella said.