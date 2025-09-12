PBBM, Gawad Agraryo 2025 crown top ARBs and rural champions

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III on Friday led Gawad Agraryo 2025, honoring the country’s most outstanding agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs), organizations, and communities under the theme “Repormang Agraryo: Binhi ng Kaunlaran at Tagumpay.”

Held at the Makabagong San Juan National Government Center in San Juan City, the event highlighted government recognition of ARBs as symbols of resilience, hope, and rural progress.

“To the awardees, you are the symbols of hope. You prove that the Filipino spirit remains unshaken in the face of challenges, and you serve as guiding lights to fellow citizens aspiring for success. Thank you for your sacrifices that continue to strengthen the foundations of our society,” the President said.

Awardees and honorees

This year’s awards focused on excellence in three major categories: Most Outstanding Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs), Most Progressive Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries’ Organizations (ARBOs), and Most Progressive Agrarian Reform Communities (ARCs).

Most Outstanding ARBs (10):

Luzviminda Edna Cacanindin (La Union): for creating sustainable livelihoods from corn husks

Alexander Josol (Leyte): from tenant’s son to cooperative pillar

Emiliana Volante (Camarines Sur): from street vendor to agripreneur

Ruben Ragas (Agusan del Norte): farmer-scientist and organic farming model

Eduardo Policarpio (Nueva Ecija): empowering farmers through science and technology

Luis Gamboa (Batangas): advocate of organic farming and climate resilience

Cesario Cielo (Zamboanga Sibugay): leader in high-value cropping and community development

Antonia Mohametano (Zamboanga del Norte): cooperative leader and diversified farming advocate

Maria Cecilia Canada (Negros Oriental): farmer, entrepreneur, and public servant

Jocelyn Reyes (Bulacan): founder of a learning site and organic agriculture champion

Most Progressive ARBOs (3):

Guintapagin Agrarian Reform Cooperative (Iloilo): for discipline and innovation

Agsirab Multipurpose Cooperative (Capiz): for livelihood services and resilience

Midsalip Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative (MIFAMCO) (Zamboanga del Sur): for transforming from irrigators into innovators

Most Progressive ARCs (4):

Binatog ARC (Ilocos Norte): for fostering unity and prosperity

Isabela Settlement ARC (Isabela): for building infrastructure and agribusiness ventures

Allen ARC (Northern Samar): for sustainable waste management and agri-entrepreneurship

Alamada Expanded ARC (North Cotabato): for transforming conflict into peace and development

A testament to resilience and hope

Each individual awardee received a plaque, medal, and P25,000; ARBOs and ARCs received plaques, medals, and development projects amounting to P70,000 each.

The President emphasized that the awardees demonstrate the transformative power of agrarian reform. Secretary Estrella added, “By honoring them, we honor the Filipino farmer and the enduring hope they carry for a better, more progressive countryside,” Estrella said.