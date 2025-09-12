PBA rallies behind Gilas’ Olympic quest

An extended Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) season has been calendared to accommodate Gilas Pilipinas’ buildup and participation in international competitions.

The league’s move, approved by the PBA Board during its annual planning session in Las Vegas, reaffirms its commitment to the national cause.

The coming three-conference PBA Season will cover 14 months of action, starting with the Philippine Cup opening on 4 October, followed by the import-flavored Governors’ Cup and Commissioner’s Cup.

Breaks have been included in the 2025-2026 calendar to give way to the Tim Cone-mentored Gilas’ games in the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers and in the 2026 Asia Games in Nagoya, Japan.

“We want to qualify for the Olympics,” chairman Ricky Vargas said.

PBA has loaned its stars June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, Calvin Oftana, Chris Newsome and Barangay Ginebra resident import and naturalized player Justin Brownlee.

Gilas will open the six-window opening round of qualifiers on 28 November against Guam in Group A. A rematch is set on 1 December.

The Filipinos will then take on New Zealand on 26 February 2026 and then Australia on 1 March. Gilas faces the Kiwis once again on 3 July before its Australia tussle on 6 July.

“We’re all-in in our support to our chairman and going with it is our support to Gilas,” PBA vice chairman Alfrancis Chua said.

To have a shot at a stint in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Gilas must qualify to the 2027 World Cup and be the top finisher from among all the Asian teams.

“The national team needs our help and we are here to give them a hand,” PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said.

Back in Season 48, the league was reduced to a two-conference calendar in support of Gilas’ campaign in the 2023 World Cup and the Hangzhou Asian Games.