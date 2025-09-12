Pampanga sting ops net Korean fugitive

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Police and immigration authorities arrested a South Korean man wanted by Interpol for allegedly running a P200-million investment fraud scheme, officials announced Friday.

Authorities disclosed that the suspect — identified as Ha Sangmoo — was captured at 10:50 a.m. in San Fernando City during a coordinated operation by the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) and the Bureau of Immigration’s Fugitive Search Unit.

Ha, who is considered an “undesirable alien,” faces charges under South Korea’s Criminal Act, Article 347(1), for fraud.

PRO3 director Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr. said the arrest was the result of seamless inter-agency coordination.

“This operation proves that accurate information and coordinated action are key to dismantling syndicates that spread crime across different countries,” Peñones said in a statement.

Acting on an Interpol Red Notice, PRO3’s intelligence division worked to track Ha, who had been on the run for months.

After his arrest, Ha underwent a medical check before being transferred to the San Fernando City Police Station for processing. He is now awaiting deportation.