Pacquiao, Duremdes get 50th anniversary invites

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is opening its doors to all players, officials and personnel who have been part of the league’s success as it celebrates its golden anniversary next month.

A special evening of fellowship, nostalgia and reunion of past and present members of the PBA family is set on 4 October at the Meralco Theater.

“We have invited everyone that have been an integral part of the PBA reaching its 50th season,” Commissioner Willie Marcial said during PBA Board’s annual planning session at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“We invite all players and coaches involved in the PBA to come.”

The league has also extended its invitation to Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League founder and owner Manny Pacquiao and its Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes.

Pacquiao was a former playing coach for the expansion team Kia while Duremdes etched his name in PBA lore and is a member of the league’s 50 Greatest Players.

Kicking off the anniversary weekend, a fans day will be held at the green gate of the Araneta Coliseum. Supporters will be treated to a meet-and-greet with players and a mini-concert.