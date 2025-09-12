P466B in manpower losses from climate change seen

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) has underscored the urgent need for decisive climate action, revealing the severe economic and environmental toll caused by extreme weather events.

CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje stressed the urgency of addressing the global climate crisis and its compounding effects on the Philippines.

“Between 2011 and 2021, tropical cyclones inflicted P673 billion in damages,” Borje reported.

He warned that by 2030, the country could face P83 billion in infrastructure losses and P466 billion in productivity losses due to extreme heat, compounded by rising sea levels.

In a recent briefing by the Senate Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change, Borje discussed environmental issues and the implementation challenges of ecological laws.

Citing Climate Impacts Tracker Asia, panel chairperson Senator Camille Villar highlighted the growing threat of flash floods and the escalating problem of plastic pollution, pointing to the Philippines’ status as home to seven of the world’s top 10 plastic-polluting rivers.

She noted, “billions of single-use plastics and sachets end up in our landfills, rivers, and oceans every year, driven by our culture of affordable, small packaging.”