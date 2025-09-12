NOT INDONESIA YET! No rallies reported at Forbes Park

The Makati City Police Station (Makati CPS) said it has not received confirmation of an alleged rally in Forbes Park this weekend and that the gated community has yet to reach out to authorities.

This follows circulating social media posts about a protest allegedly set for Saturday, 13 September, in the village. Makati City Police Officer-in-Charge, PCol. Reycon Garduque, said the information spreading was “not substantiated.”

The Makati CPS information officer also said in separate replies on Thursday and Friday that they had no report of any planned protest or request from Forbes Park residents.

Public outrage stemmed from alleged irregularities in flood control projects. Last week, demonstrators threw mud and scrawled messages on the gate of St. Gerrard Construction in Pasig City to press their demand for accountability from owners Cezarah and Curlee Discaya.

On 11 September, around 200 members of progressive groups including Tindig Pilipinas, the National Labor Coalition, and Simbahan at Komunidad Laban sa Katiwalian also gathered outside the EDSA Shrine in Quezon City to condemn the alleged corruption in flood control projects.