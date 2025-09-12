NBI seizes fake LV products in two Bulacan towns

In line with the campaign to stop the proliferation of counterfeit products, the National Bureau of Investigation – Intellectual Property Rights Division (NBI IPRD) executed search warrants in Meycauayan and Malolos, Bulacan, for violations of Republic Act No. 8293, or the “Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.”

At the request of Mayank Vaid, on behalf of their client Louis Vuitton, NBI agents implemented the search warrants on 8 September 2025 at Sponkyboy in Meycauayan and Attractions in Malolos, Bulacan.

The operations resulted in the seizure of 391 counterfeit “Louis Vuitton” / “LV” products, with an estimated value of approximately Php 34,979,052.00.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago lauded the NBI-IPRD for the successful execution of the search warrants and their enforcement efforts to halt the proliferation and distribution of counterfeit products. The NBI reminded the public to refrain from patronizing pirated goods to protect intellectual property rights owners and to support economic growth.