NBI seizes counterfeit goods in Pasay, Manila, Valenzuela

In line with the campaign to stop the proliferation of counterfeit products, the National Bureau of Investigation – National Capital Region (NBI-NCR) enforced search warrants at nineteen stores and five warehouses in the cities of Pasay, Manila, Valenzuela, Malabon, and Quezon City for violation of Republic Act No. 8293, or the “Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.”

Reports showed that on September 3 and 4, NBI-NCR implemented search warrants at thirteen stores in Baclaran, Pasay City; three warehouses and one store in Sta. Cruz, and one store in Binondo, Manila; two stores in Malinta and two warehouses in Dalandanan, Valenzuela City; one store in Tinajeros, Malabon City; and one store in North Fairview, Quezon City.

Agents of the NBI seized 31,597 assorted products bearing the “Victoria’s Secret” trademark and 14,965 assorted products bearing the “Bath & Body Works” trademark, with a total estimated value of more or less Php 14,520,200.00.

The searches were conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner in the presence of the respondent’s witness, building representative, and barangay representative.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed on behalf of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works.

Santiago lauded the NBI-NCR for successfully implementing the search warrants and for their law enforcement efforts to stop the proliferation and distribution of counterfeit products.