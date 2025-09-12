NBI nets fake LV products

The National Bureau of Investigation seized more than P34 million worth of counterfeit Louis Vuitton products during raids in Bulacan province, the agency announced Friday.

NBI agents from the Intellectual Property Rights Division, acting on a request from a representative of Louis Vuitton, implemented search warrants on 8 September at two establishments — identified as “Sponkyboy” in Meycauayan and “Attractions” in Malolos.

The operations resulted in the confiscation of 391 counterfeit items, with an estimated value of P34.9 million.

The NBI reminded the public to avoid buying counterfeit goods, stressing that doing so protects intellectual property rights owners and helps economic growth.

Meantime, the owners of the establishments will face charges for violating the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.