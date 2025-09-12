NBI agents intercept fake products

The National Bureau of Investigation seized over P14.5 million in counterfeit “Victoria’s Secret” and “Bath & Body Works” products during recent raids across five cities.

The NBI’s National Capital Region office executed search warrants on 3 and 4 September at 19 stores and five warehouses in Pasay, Manila, Valenzuela, Malabon and Quezon City.

Authorities said that the raids were conducted in response to a complaint filed on behalf of “Victoria’s Secret” and “Bath & Body Works.”

Agents confiscated more than 31,500 products bearing the Victoria’s Secret trademark and nearly 15,000 products with the Bath & Body Works trademark. The total estimated value of the seized items is P14,520,200.

The raid was conducted peacefully and was witnessed by representatives of the building, a barangay official and a representative for the stores.

Meantime, the owners of the establishments will face charges for violating the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.