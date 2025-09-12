Navy showcases spike NLOS capability in protecting Phl waters

The Philippine Navy demonstrated its improving capability to defend the nation’s maritime domain with a successful test of the Spike Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) missile system from both air and sea platforms west of San Antonio, Zambales.

Rear Admiral Alan M. Javier PN, Chief of Naval Staff and Acting Flag Officer in Command, witnessed the exercise, which featured coordinated missile launches from an AW159 anti-submarine helicopter and the BRP Tomas Campo (PG-908).

The helicopter conducted the first-ever aerial launch of a Spike NLOS missile in Philippine Navy history, while the patrol gunboat fired another missile at a separate target.

The Spike NLOS, developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems of Israel, enables precision strikes against threats from long distances. Its integration into the Navy enhances rapid response, protection of strategic areas, and flexible operations across the archipelago.

The demonstration was part of the implementation of the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, which strengthens deterrence, domain awareness, and joint operations across the country’s vast maritime domain.

“With this successful demonstration, the Philippine Navy takes another step forward in its transformation into a modern, multi-capable maritime defense force, ready to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and vital sea lanes against evolving threats,” Capt. Benjo Negranza, acting director of the Naval Public Affairs Office, told reporters.