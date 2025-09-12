MPower Drives Energy Transformation Through Strategic Partnerships

T he Philippine power industry has pursued reforms to foster competition, improve service delivery, and empower electricity consumers since the implementation of Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) began in 2013.
A key component of the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) of 2001, RCOA enables qualified electricity users, also known as contestable customers, to choose their preferred retail electricity supplier (RES). This market liberalization measure is designed to encourage competition among suppliers, which can lead to better rates, improved services, and innovative energy solutions tailored to business needs.
Years of reforms in the retail sector allowed a broader chunk of the contestable customers to shift to competitive electricity pricing and sustainable energy solutions. With the expanded implementation of the mandates in the EPIRA, the rules regarding the Retail Aggregation Program (RAP) were released in late 2024, wherein multiple endusers — typically smaller commercial establishments, residential buildings, or communities — with combined demand that meets the prevailing 500-kilowatt (kW) threshold within the same franchise area can form an aggregated group and choose their own electricity supplier.
Through RAP, participating groups can benefit from economies of scale and gain access to more competitive electricity pricing than what they would otherwise receive under traditional utility supply. This supports operational efficiency and long-term sustainability, particularly for businesses with high energy needs or those seeking to integrate renewable energy into their consumption. RAP also aligns with the country’s clean energy transition, as more retailers offer green energy packages and customized solutions under the open access framework.
The government’s push for Competitive Retail Electricity Market (CREM) and RAP reflects a long-term vision to modernize the retail sector, empower consumers, and attract greater private sector participation in energy supply. As more businesses and communities tap into these programs, the Philippines moves closer to a more dynamic and customer-responsive power industry — one that supports economic growth while ensuring energy affordability, sustainability, and security.
With rising consumer expectations and the urgent call for sustainability, MPower, the local RES arm of the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) plays a crucial role in advancing CREM and RAP.
Marking its 12 years in the industry, MPower has emerged as a reliable ally for key players across industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and real estate seeking flexible, costeffective, and greener energy solutions. “While our promise of reliable, cost-efficient power and exceptional customer service remain, our refreshed identity signals a stronger push for sustainability, digitalization and empowering more Filipinos with greater choice and flexibility. This includes supporting the One Meralco vision of building up our renewable energy capacity and expanding our retail aggregation efforts,” Meralco First Vice President and Head of MPower Redel M. Domingo said.
Ensuring connectivity through RAP
In a strategic move to optimize energy use and reduce operational costs, PLDT Inc. and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. have partnered with MPower to activate 144 cell sites and 9 facilities under RAP.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the PLDT Group’s sustainability and efficiency journey, with a total energy demand of over 2,500 kW now covered under MPower’s innovative energy solutions. The partnership is set to expand further, with additional RAP implementations planned across Visayas and Mindanao before the year ends.
“Our group has always believed that national progress depends on two essential foundations: reliable power and strong digital connectivity. One cannot function without the other — hand in glove, so to speak — and both are critical to ensuring that our people — especially those in the margins — have access to opportunity,” said Manuel V. Pangilinan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PLDT, Smart, and Meralco. “This is why this collaboration is consequential, because it reflects our continued effort to align our resources and capabilities, to serve our customers better with reliable and consistent power and connectivity.” PLDT Chief Operating Officer and Head of Network Menardo “Butch” G. Jimenez, Jr. said the partnership with MPower will allow the telco player to operate a smarter and greener network while managing energy cost. “As we future proof our network to deliver 5G and AI capabilities to our customers, we are also mindful of the cost to operate the network and our impact to the environment,” he said.
Pioneering RAP in the real estate sector
Through its collaboration with MPower, DMCI Homes Property Management Corporation (DPMC) pioneered the adoption of RAP in the real estate sector by consolidating the demand of the common areas of its properties Rosewood Pointe Condominium in Taguig and Tivoli Garden Residences in Mandaluyong.
Established in 1999, DMCI Homes–a wholly owned subsidiary of DMCI Holdings Inc.–has grown into one of the leading mid to upper-mid segment developers in the Philippines with its pioneer move in building resortlike condominiums and integrating sustainable innovations into its developments.
DMCI Homes’ latest milestone with MPower will benefit more than 25,000 residents across its Metro Manila developments by reducing their energy costs while ensuring a reliable and sustainable power source.
“The savings on electricity bills that the households in our communities can enjoy would surely come a long way while we continue to work on our vision for building eco-friendly living spaces,” DPMC Vice President for Purchasing, Asset Management, Commercial & Residential Leasing Arturo Zamora said.
Meanwhile, DMCI Homes’ condominium developments namely La Verti Residences, Sheridan Towers, One Castilla Place, Flair Towers, Zinnia Towers, and Tivoli Garden Residences have made the switch to CREM and are now benefitting from MPower’s competitive rates.
MPower’s Domingo expressed full support to DMCI’s growing communities through energy cost optimization and dependable services, saying: “We remain committed to advancing customer choice across industries while contributing to the country’s journey toward sustainable economic progress.”
Strengthening business resilience through Customer Choice Programs
A landmark collaboration that exemplifies MPower’s commitment to accessible energy choice is its strengthened partnership with CVC Asia, the regional arm of global private markets manager CVC Capital Partners. Through its expanded agreement with MPower, CVC Asia’s Philippine investments — Landers Superstore (operated by Southeast Asia Retail Inc.), The Medical City (TMC), and FAST Logistics Group — have now shifted to CREM and RAP.
Landers Superstore’s transition to both CREM and RAP allows the retail chain to consolidate its electricity demand and leverage economies of scale for better pricing. The agreement covers seven major branches, including Alabang, Arca South, Arcovia, Balintawak, Nuvali, Fairview, and Otis Manila.
Meanwhile, FAST Cold Chain Solutions Inc. has transitioned its Cavite facility to CREM and will be supported by renewable energy certificates — a move that helps reduce its emissions footprint.
TMC, which has been an MPower customer since 2014, also renewed its supply contract under CREM for its hospital complex in Pasig City, ensuring continued energy reliability for its critical operations.
“This partnership with MPower demonstrates our commitment to delivering long-term sustainable value for our portfolio companies,” said Brice Cu, Senior Managing Director of CVC Asia. “By leveraging these programs, our companies gain access to more competitive electricity rates and greater flexibility in managing their energy needs.”
Accelerating the shift to renewable energy
MPower also continues to support the clean energy ambitions of longtime partners, including Allegro Microsystems Philippines Inc., a leading semiconductor manufacturer based in Parañaque City.
The Meralco RES unit has powered Allegro’s facility since 2012. Under their renewed contract, MPower will supply clean, renewable energy, allowing Allegro to meet its 2030 sustainability goals ahead of schedule.
“Together, we’ve weathered periods of both stability and disruption with unwavering alignment and mutual trust. MPower has enabled us to achieve our five-year sustainability target early, accelerating our timeline. This marks a major milestone in our advocacy and stand to lead a more responsible semiconductor manufacturing,” Allegro Senior Director — Controller Ronald Dela Rosa said.
Similarly, MPower will deliver clean energy to Fuji Electric Philippines Inc.’s (FEP) manufacturing facility in Calamba, Laguna for another 10 years.
A subsidiary of Fuji Electric Japan, FEP manufactures high-efficiency products that support critical industries such as manufacturing, transportation, and infrastructure. It has been a trusted partner of MPower since 2013.
The shift to renewable electricity significantly cuts FEP’s carbon emissions and aligns with its global parent company’s climate targets.
“For more than a decade, MPower has been more than just a provider. Their unwavering reliability, innovation, and shared vision for sustainable energy made renewing for another decade not just easy, but essential,” FEP President Yoshio Maezawa said.
MPower also marked its 12th year of supplying renewable energy to the fivestar hotel The Peninsula Manila. The shift makes the Makati property the second in Southeast Asia and the fourth globally within the luxury hotel group to fully transition to clean energy. This initiative significantly reduces the hotel’s carbon emissions and supports The Peninsula Manila’s long-term sustainability strategy, Sustainability Luxury Vision 2030.
“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship. By uniting, we are enabling cleaner, more efficient energy solutions that reduce carbon footprint and contribute to the global fight against climate change,” said The Peninsula Manila Hotel Director Kevin Tsang.
Under a renewed partnership, MPower will also continue to provide sustainable power to the Sta. Rosa, Laguna manufacturing facility of its long-time partner Toyota Aisin Philippines Inc. (TAP), highlighting its role in supporting manufacturing with cost-efficient and stable power supply. TAP has relied on MPower to supply its electricity needs since 2013 — a partnership that played a key role in TAP’s transition to renewable energy in December 2019.
As the first manual transmission manufacturing plant outside Japan under Toyota Motor Corporation, TAP plays a vital role in the global automotive supply chain. With 95 percent of its drivetrain components exported to Toyota plants and affiliates worldwide, uninterrupted and efficient energy supply is crucial to maintaining its high production standards.
“At TAP, we continuously seek partners who not only share our values but can also actively contribute to advancing our operational excellence and sustainability goals. MPower has consistently proven to be a reliable energy provider, ensuring the seamless operation of our manufacturing processes while fully aligning with our commitment to clean, renewable energy solutions. Their dedication to supporting our environmental objectives has been instrumental in maintaining the efficiency and sustainability of our operations,” Toyota Aisin Philippines Acting General Manager Allan Cantal said.
Enabling growth across industries
Beyond its partnerships with multinationals and institutional customers, MPower continues to serve a wide range of businesses across sectors.
Meralco’s RES unit reinforced its partnership with the Gokongwei Group to an expanded list of the latter’s companies from its flagship conglomerate JG Summit companies, namely Robinsons Land Corporation, Cebu Pacific, Universal Robina Corporation, JG Summit Olefins Corporation, and RL Commercial REIT, Inc. Also covered under the deal is Robinsons Supermarket Corporation, the supermarket chain under Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc.
“This agreement goes beyond securing a reliable power supply — it represents our collective commitment to sustainability and innovation. With MPower as our partner, we are able to integrate a 60% renewable energy solution into our operations. This is a meaningful step forward in our journey to reduce our environmental impact while continuing to serve Filipino communities through our businesses,” JG Summit Holdings President and CEO Lance Y. Gokongwei said.
This significant milestone cements the continuing collaboration that 2013, when MPower first started supplying electricity to key companies under JG Summit.
MPower also energizes the growth of Filipino enterprises, such as Megasoft Hygienic Products, Inc., known for its sanitary products, and Mega Land Prime Estate Corp., which operates real estate developments in Luzon and Visayas. These companies now benefit from MPower’s dependable and customized retail electricity solutions.
Since its establishment in October 2000, Megasof t has become a household name, offering high-quality yet affordable sanitary baby diapers, napkins, and pantyliners under trusted brands such as Sisters, Twins, and Twins Lampein.
Meanwhile, Mega Land was founded in 2006 and offers affordable real estate properties, real estate services and warehousing in Bulacan, Cebu and Misamis Oriental, as well as lots in Bacolod, Davao, Iloilo and Leyte.
“We value reliability and excellent service, which is why we chose MPower. Their dependable energy solutions ensure uninterrupted operations, while their exceptional customer support helps us manage our energy needs efficiently. With MPower, we can focus on innovation and growth with confidence,” Megasoft President and CEO Emilio Go said.
The Araneta Group also strengthened its partnership with MPower with a renewed electricity supply agreement that will power the ACI Inc.’s key properties in Araneta City, with the addition of its newest hotel Ibis Styles Manila.
“Araneta is committed to excellent customer service and operational efficiency. Our long-time partnership with MPower secures reliable energy supply across our multiple properties, ensuring that we are able to deliver the highest level of service to our guests,” Ibis Styles General Manager Maria Garcia said.
ACI Inc. is one of MPower’s pioneer partners since the latter started offering its services on June 26, 2013. After five years, the RES was also tapped to power the group’s Araneta Hotels Inc. All Araneta Group properties have been benefiting from MPower’s exclusive products and services under the CREM.
With continued emphasis on enhancing retail rates, tailoring services to unique and evolving customer needs, and promoting market competition, MPower is playing a vital role in the transformation of the Philippine power sector.
As CREM and RAP continue to open doors for more consumers — big and small — to access better energy options, MPower’s expanding portfolio of partnerships is lighting the way forward for a smarter, greener, and more inclusive energy future for the Philippines.