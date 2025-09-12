MPower Drives Energy Transformation Through Strategic Partnerships

T he Philippine power industry has pursued reforms to foster competition, improve service delivery, and empower electricity consumers since the implementation of Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) began in 2013.

A key component of the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) of 2001, RCOA enables qualified electricity users, also known as contestable customers, to choose their preferred retail electricity supplier (RES). This market liberalization measure is designed to encourage competition among suppliers, which can lead to better rates, improved services, and innovative energy solutions tailored to business needs.

Years of reforms in the retail sector allowed a broader chunk of the contestable customers to shift to competitive electricity pricing and sustainable energy solutions. With the expanded implementation of the mandates in the EPIRA, the rules regarding the Retail Aggregation Program (RAP) were released in late 2024, wherein multiple endusers — typically smaller commercial establishments, residential buildings, or communities — with combined demand that meets the prevailing 500-kilowatt (kW) threshold within the same franchise area can form an aggregated group and choose their own electricity supplier.

Through RAP, participating groups can benefit from economies of scale and gain access to more competitive electricity pricing than what they would otherwise receive under traditional utility supply. This supports operational efficiency and long-term sustainability, particularly for businesses with high energy needs or those seeking to integrate renewable energy into their consumption. RAP also aligns with the country’s clean energy transition, as more retailers offer green energy packages and customized solutions under the open access framework.

The government’s push for Competitive Retail Electricity Market (CREM) and RAP reflects a long-term vision to modernize the retail sector, empower consumers, and attract greater private sector participation in energy supply. As more businesses and communities tap into these programs, the Philippines moves closer to a more dynamic and customer-responsive power industry — one that supports economic growth while ensuring energy affordability, sustainability, and security.

With rising consumer expectations and the urgent call for sustainability, MPower, the local RES arm of the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) plays a crucial role in advancing CREM and RAP.

Marking its 12 years in the industry, MPower has emerged as a reliable ally for key players across industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and real estate seeking flexible, costeffective, and greener energy solutions. “While our promise of reliable, cost-efficient power and exceptional customer service remain, our refreshed identity signals a stronger push for sustainability, digitalization and empowering more Filipinos with greater choice and flexibility. This includes supporting the One Meralco vision of building up our renewable energy capacity and expanding our retail aggregation efforts,” Meralco First Vice President and Head of MPower Redel M. Domingo said.